Preparing Workforce Of the Future Today

The summer before sixth grade, I received an envelope from my new middle school. There was a congratulations note, and confetti! It made me feel special. I remember I was super-excited about the first day of school. The year was 2012, but there was all this talk about 2020. That seemed so far off to me; I didn’t understand what all the fuss was about. The year 2020 was when our incoming class was expected to graduate from high school.