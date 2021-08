This is particularly directed to those four commissioners who voted (again) to propose Jeff Chapman for the job of county manager. Because of the intentionally opaque nature of the selection process — I don’t know all the ins and outs of why the first two recommended finalists did not pass muster, or any information about all the individuals who, according to Commissioner Fendig, were made offers and declined them. But from a constituent’s vantage point, the whole thing reeks of cronyism and does less than nothing to inspire trust that the commissioners are acting in the best interest of the residents of Glynn County.