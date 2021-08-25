The Arc To Host Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament

File Photo

OCEAN COUNTY – The Arc, Ocean County Chapter is hosting a Miniature Golf Tournament and Gift Auction fundraiser on September 25 at Barnacle Bill’s Amusements in Ortley Beach.

This fun and inclusive outdoor event will feature an 18-hole round of mini golf, participation prizes, mini gift auction and 50/50 raffle with 100 percent of proceeds supporting The Arc’s programs and services for people with disabilities in Ocean County.

Presented by Gallagher, the Mini Golf Tournament will have two sessions with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Register as a team of six for $150 or an individual golfer for $30.

The mini gift auction and 50/50 raffle will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a variety of baskets donated from local businesses, need not be present to win.

To register for the Mini Golf Tournament visit arcocean.org or call 732-978-1414 ext. 204.

Donations can be mailed to The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, 815 Cedar Bridge Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Attn: Mini Golf. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.