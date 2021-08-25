Standout in-state OL on radar of Tigers, Gamecocks

Cancel
By Gavin Oliver
A standout Palmetto State prospect is on the recruiting radar for in-state rivals Clemson and South Carolina.

Dillon (S.C.) High School 2024 offensive tackle Josiah Thompson told TCI that the Gamecocks have been showing a lot of interest, as has Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

Caldwell has conveyed to Thompson that he looks forward to seeing him play this season and has heard good things about him from his coaches. The two had a chance to work together at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and Thompson came away impressed by Caldwell after spending time around him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODXZL_0bc3ZWvn00

Dillon (S.C.) 2024 OL Josiah Thompson with Clemson OL coach Robbie Caldwell at the Dabo Swinney Camp (photo courtesy of @JosiahtThompson on Twitter)

“He is an amazing person and awesome at his job,” Thompson said. “Since then (the camp) our relationship has been growing fast, likewise to being able to talk to him about anything.”

South Carolina, Kentucky and NC State have already offered Thompson, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound sophomore, while North Carolina is another school that has shown interest.

“As being an OL, I am a very humbled player,” Thompson said, describing himself as an offensive lineman. “I know the difference of being mentally tough and physically tough, and I can use that on and off the field. If any of my other OL teammates make a mistake, I know how to correct without making them lose any confidence. I play my games with passion but not emotional, because I know emotions can get you in trouble.”

Living closer to Columbia than Clemson in Dillon, S.C., Thompson grew up in a family of Gamecock fans and has visited South Carolina a few times this summer.

However, Thompson is hoping to earn an offer from Clemson down the road after having a great experience during his first-ever visit to campus for the Swinney Camp this summer.

“What stands out to me the most was the excitement the coaches and their players had that they were able to teach young athletes,” he said, “and how honest they were about your wrongs and told you how to do it right.”

