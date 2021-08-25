Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

