Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of David City, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Butler County, including the following locations... Garrison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH