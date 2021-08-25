Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Prague, or 34 miles north of Lincoln, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prague, Malmo, Bruno and Abie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Abie, NE
City
Prague, NE
City
Malmo, NE
County
Saunders County, NE
County
Butler County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
