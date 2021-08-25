Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Prague, or 34 miles north of Lincoln, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prague, Malmo, Bruno and Abie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH