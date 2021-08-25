Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance, OH

Defiance teacher, coach helping rescue Afghan refugees in Kabul

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YAns_0bc3YigG00

We’ve seen the footage of what’s going on in Afghanistan .

Right now, one Defiance teacher is living it.

Rob and Jean Carr are so proud that their son Austin can be found right where he’s needed.

“He just said, 'don’t watch the news, mom, don’t watch the news. I’ll tell you what you need to know,'" Jean said. "Well, that’s easier said than done."

Master Sgt. Carr's family just got the first picture of him since he arrived in Kabul over a week ago with the Ohio Air National Guard. It shows service members airlifting Afghan refugees to safety.

“When he responded to us, he kept saying 'don't worry, I'm safe, I'm okay. I’m doing some really neat things and helping a lot of people,'” Rob said.

Those we spoke to said Carr is dedicated to supporting others.

Defiance High School baseball coach Tom Held says it’s evident both in and out of the classroom.

Can't thank this guy enough for his service. Coach Austin Carr has been a teacher and part of the baseball/wrestling...

Posted by Tom Held on Monday, August 23, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAvIY_0bc3YigG00

“We say we’re praying for him and he says, ‘hey, as soon as I keep these people safe and get them out of here, I’ll worry about myself," Held said. "That’s Austin Carr."

While they feel pride, there is also fear and prayer because while they see him in pictures, Carr won’t be stepping back into his classroom - or his parents' kitchen - until at least October.

“You might not agree with what’s going on, not everybody does, but you know, they’re still our boys,” Rob said.

Carr is also known as a super uncle to his seven nieces and nephews.

Two more will be added to the bunch this December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoYrY_0bc3YigG00

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Defiance, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Afghan Refugees#Baseball#Defiance High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy