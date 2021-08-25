Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk chief: Restrictive pursuit policy means officers are fighting crime with ‘one hand tied behind their back’

By Brett Hall
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has preliminarily approved allowing police to again engage in high-speed pursuits in order to arrest someone driving a stolen car. The move is a reversal from the current policy City Council ordered just last June, which only permits high-speed police chases for suspects accused of causing serious injury or death to another or displayed a handgun in a crime.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Guns#Weather#Norfolk City Council#Wavy News App#The App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
TrafficCNN

Hurricane Ida may push gas prices even higher

New York (CNN Business) — Hurricane Ida's direct hit on the nation's oil and gasoline industry could send gas prices higher, exacerbating inflation that's already hurting American consumers. But how much prices will increase, and for how long, will depend on the extent of the damage. The storm hit Louisiana...

Comments / 2

Community Policy