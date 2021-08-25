Norfolk chief: Restrictive pursuit policy means officers are fighting crime with ‘one hand tied behind their back’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has preliminarily approved allowing police to again engage in high-speed pursuits in order to arrest someone driving a stolen car. The move is a reversal from the current policy City Council ordered just last June, which only permits high-speed police chases for suspects accused of causing serious injury or death to another or displayed a handgun in a crime.www.wavy.com
