Crew stuns Reds as Giannis cheers rally

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers did a good job of impressing the new boss and put more distance between themselves and the second-place Reds in the process. With Giannis Antetokounmpo cheering from a suite for the first time since the NBA superstar was introduced as a Brewers investor, Omar Narváez delivered a go-ahead double to finish a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee to a 7-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday at American Family Field.