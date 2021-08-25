Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Crew stuns Reds as Giannis cheers rally

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- The Brewers did a good job of impressing the new boss and put more distance between themselves and the second-place Reds in the process. With Giannis Antetokounmpo cheering from a suite for the first time since the NBA superstar was introduced as a Brewers investor, Omar Narváez delivered a go-ahead double to finish a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee to a 7-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday at American Family Field.

www.mlb.com

