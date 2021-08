As we get hours closer to the opening of the 2021 Utah football season, everyone is getting excited to fill Rice-Eccles stadium once again. But no one is as excited and ready for the season as the team themselves. It has been over 250 days since Utah has taken the field, and even longer since fans have been in attendance, but the football drought is close to an end. Defensive end Mika Tafua is more than ready for Thursday.