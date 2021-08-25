Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Dave Chappelle looks back at hosting the SNL episodes immediately after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections

primetimer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It just had to do with I hadn't done television in 12 years. And the writers were on an involuntary strike," Chappelle says on SNL's Stories from the Show featurette of hosting the post-Trump victory show. "It wasn't like they were striking, but they just couldn't — some people were literally, emotionally, distraught. People were very emotionally connected to that particular election cycle in a way I'd never seen before. The enormity — I understood what it meant, but I didn't understand what it felt like to so many people."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Elections#Snl#Episodes#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Damon Wayans Challenges Dave Chappelle To A Comedy "Verzuz"

Damon Wayans challenged Dave Chappelle to a battle on Verzuz if they are willing to have a comedy-focused episode on the series. Wayans spoke about the idea in a new interview on KBXX 97.9 the Box. When asked if he's been keeping up with Verzuz, Wayans admitted, "No, I have...
CelebritiesPosted by
WOKV

What Makes Dave Chappelle A Comedy Legend?

As we celebrate Dave Chappelle’s biggest, baddest and best moments, we look back at what it took to reach his legendary status in comedy, tv and movies. Chappelle began his career in stand-up comedy in high school and after deciding not to go to college, continued his stand-up career in New York City. After earning his chops in comedy during the early 1990s,
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

SNL Stories from the Show: Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle reflects on his time hosting Saturday Night Live after the 2016 and 2020 elections. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #DaveChappelle #SNL46.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Posted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Sony reportedly expected to name Ken Jennings Jeopardy! host before his controversy over offensive old tweets

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy