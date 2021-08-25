Dave Chappelle looks back at hosting the SNL episodes immediately after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."