Stephen A. Smith's "ultimate goal" is said to be hosting a late-night talk show

The ESPN star, who was able to oust Max Kellerman off of First Take, "has four years left on his five-year, $60 million contract, but you can see how he is building toward his ultimate goal of hosting a late-night talk show," reports the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. "It’s all right in front of your eyes, from his ESPN+ show, Stephen A’s World, in which he has been interviewing more people from outside of sports, to Monday’s hosting spot for Kimmel on ABC, which, like ESPN, is owned and operated by Disney." ALSO: NFL Network and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin could succeed Max Kellerman on First Take.