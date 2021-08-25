Cancel
Stephen A. Smith's "ultimate goal" is said to be hosting a late-night talk show

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ESPN star, who was able to oust Max Kellerman off of First Take, "has four years left on his five-year, $60 million contract, but you can see how he is building toward his ultimate goal of hosting a late-night talk show," reports the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. "It’s all right in front of your eyes, from his ESPN+ show, Stephen A’s World, in which he has been interviewing more people from outside of sports, to Monday’s hosting spot for Kimmel on ABC, which, like ESPN, is owned and operated by Disney." ALSO: NFL Network and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin could succeed Max Kellerman on First Take.

The Spun

New Details Emerge After Max Kellerman’s Exit From “First Take”

Just a few days ago, the sports media world learned that Max Kellerman will no longer play a part in “First Take.”. His wildly successful – and sometimes controversial – show with Stephen A. Smith will now only feature one man: Stephen A. Smith. While Smith and Kellerman have been cordial toward one another, they ultimately didn’t make the best team.
ClutchPoints

5 best former NBA stars to become Stephen A. Smith’s new ‘First Take’ co-host

ESPN’s First Take is apparently on the lookout for a new co-host to pair with Stephen A. Smith and we thought of the best ex-NBA players to partner him with. Amid talks about the potential departure of Smith’s long-time co-host in Max Kellerman who has been dishing out hot takes with Smith ever since joining the team in 2016, we’ve scoured the interwebs to find the best compliment to Stephen A. Smith to make sure the on-air drama doesn’t die down. Hypothetically, of course.
Stephen A. Smith wants to form ESPN ‘Dream Team’ with Magic Johnson

These days, what Stephen A. Smith wants at ESPN, Stephen A. gets. Smith wants to team up with Johnson, possibly on “NBA Countdown,” the pregame show that leads into the NBA Finals and other marquee games, according to sources. Smith’s ideal setup would be to have a Big 3 that...
Smith, Stephen A. ESPN Salary: The Host Makes $10 Million Per Year.

Smith, Stephen A. ESPN Salary: The Host Makes $10 Million Per Year. Stephen A. Smith is a sports media figure and ESPN’s “First Take” analyst. He is likely to become one of the sports channel’s highest-paid on-air personalities, with a salary of up to $10 million per year. Smith’s net...
Stephen A. Smith wanted Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’

ESPN is Stephen A.’s world now. He wanted Max Kellerman off “First Take” — and now Max Kellerman is off “First Take.” He wanted to host a late-night talk show — and he filled in as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday. He wanted $12 million a year — and he got $12 million a year.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Sends Clear Message About NBA’s Best Player

ESPN recently conducted a poll with anonymous NBA scouts and executives to see who they believe is the best player in the league heading into the 2021-22 season. The panel was split between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, as they received five votes each. On Friday, ESPN personality Stephen A....
Primetimer

It was fascinating seeing Stephen A. Smith filling in as guest-host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The ESPN star took on everything from the "milk crate idiots" to anti-vaxxers on his one night guest-hosting the ABC late-night show. "Stephen A. Smith has spent an incalculable amount of time in front of a television camera, so it makes sense that filling in for Jimmy Kimmel came pretty easily for him," says Jay Rigdon, adding: "There’s admittedly a fun base-level appeal to seeing Stephen A.’s trademark outrage focused on some of society’s deserving absurdities, rather than reacting to, like, the Indiana Pacers losing a game in January." ALSO: Niall Horan takes the Jonas Brothers golfing (with a catch) for his Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest-hosting stint tonight.
Highlights from Stephen A. Smith’s hosting appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Stephen A. Smith has spent an incalculable amount of time in front of a television camera, so it makes sense that filling in for Jimmy Kimmel came pretty easily for him. Still, it was fascinating to see Smith in a completely different context, as he hosted the late night program with guests Snoop Dogg, Allyson Felix, and Nelly.
610 Sports Radio

Stephen A talks Milk Crate Challenge, tries meditation as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel

Between his two daily shows, First Take and Stephen A’s World (the latter streaming on ESPN+), his contributions as an analyst for ESPN’s NBA and UFC coverage and a recurring role on television’s longest-running soap opera, General Hospital, Stephen A. Smith is everywhere you look these days. So naturally, Smith’s pursuit to conquer all things media took him to the late-night circuit, guest-hosting Monday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.
Report: ESPN expected to replace 'First Take' co-star with rotation of guest analysts

Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and debates on ESPN’s “First Take.” However, his days arguing with current co-star Max Kellerman appear to be numbered. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kellerman is expected to soon be removed from “First Take,” although that won’t signal the end of his time with the company. Marchand added that Kellerman is “likely to have an increased role on ESPN Radio and potentially his own TV show.”
Deadline

Stephen A. Smith Tightens Grip On ESPN’s ‘First Take’: Max Kellerman Departs For Larger Radio Role As Rotating Co-Hosts Get Set To Spar

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is tightening his grip on daytime talk mainstay First Take, as co-host Max Kellerman is departing the show and making way for rotating co-hosts. Kellerman had appeared on the show alongside Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016. Soon after Kellerman boarded as co-host, the show was upgraded from ESPN2 to ESPN, where it has been a steady ratings draw and a defining tentpole of the network’s daytime hot-take factory. Kellerman replaced Skip Bayless, who decamped for FS1. The change in personnel on First Take, which had been speculated about in recent days, was made official...
Here's Stephen A. Smith's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Monologue

Stephen A. Smith may not be the most universally beloved figure in sports media but he is among the most well-compensated. And although the amplified version of himself may not be for everyone, there's no arguing his skill and versatility. His willingness to diversify and try new things is also laudable as he's previously dipped his toes into acting on General Hospital and lent his voice talents to Rumble, an animated movie due out next year.
Stephen A. Smith Questions Snoop Dogg's Stance On Weed In Sports

Weed connoisseur and rapper, Snoop Dog, advocated for athletes' ability to use marijuana at their own discretion in a debate with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith. The rapper joined Smith on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Smith was the guest host last night. The two had an important debate about weed in sports. Smith, who has made a habit of pleading with athletes to “stay off the weed,” first asked the rapper whether he agrees. In response, Snoop urged the NBA and the NFL to stop punishing players for smoking weed and suggest for the leagues to adopt a more progressive approach to drug testing policy.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was solid hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ but Snoop Dogg shined

During his guest hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, Stephen A. Smith had a warning for Ryan Seacrest: “I’m coming for you!”. Like Seacrest, there’s barely an hour of the day where Smith doesn’t find himself in front of a camera. In addition to First Take, he began hosting Stephen A.’s World on ESPN+ in January, continues to make regular appearances on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, fills in during the NBA season as a SportsCenter host, and recently finished filming an appearance on the ABC comedy Blackish.
SOURCE SPORTS: Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Wants Magic Johnson As New Co-Host

Stephen A Smith holds a ton of weight over at ESPN. With Max Kellerman on the way out at First Take, Smith might have found his replacement for the show already. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Smith wants to team up with Magic Johnson on TV, possibly as part of NBA Countdown. Smith’s ideal setup would involve him, Johnson, and longtime Pardon the Interruption co-host Michael Wilbon, who works with Smith frequently on SportsCenter.

