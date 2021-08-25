David Spade on if he'd be interested in hosting The Bachelor franchise full-time: "I would swish it around, yes"

Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC. The first season of Bachelor in Paradise since former host Chris Harrison was ousted from the franchise premiered to reveal just how different the show will be from the previous six seasons. While there was the usual mixing of Paradise returnees like Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Demi Burnett with newcomers along with some commentary from trusty bartender Wells Adams, the biggest difference was undoubtedly comedian David Spade as the first of a series of guest hosts. And it didn't even take half of the episode for me to be convinced that Spade was the perfect pick to host the Season 7 premiere.