HBO's Hard Knocks shows an epic three-minute Goodfellas-style drone shot of Dallas Cowboys headquarters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Films enlisted the help of Sky Candy Studios, which was behind the viral Minnesota bowling alley drone shot, for this week's breathtaking Hard Knocks FPV (Flying First Person View) drone opening. "The crew was given 3 hours; nailed it on the 15th of 15 takes," says NFL Network's Peter Schrager. "This is Goodfellas Copacabana type stuff for the Sports TV nerds."

