Saline, MI

Saline’s Got Talent Entries Due August 27

By Nancy Thelen Contributor
 6 days ago

The annual talent show at the Saline Community Fair will be held on Friday, September 3 at 6:30 p.m. Pre-entry is required and is due Friday, August 27. The talent show is open to all ages – youth up to 17 years old and adults age 18 years and older. Contestants perform a variety of talents in this family-friendly event. Cash prizes up to $100 for each of the three age groups will be awarded. The 2021 contest prizes are being sponsored by Walmart and one lucky contestant will also receive two free tickets to the Emagine Movie Theater.

