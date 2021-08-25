Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins WR Room Gains Clarity in Second Round of Cuts

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Ford was the Dolphins’ first casualty, again unable to make the roster in his xx stint with the team. Ford was drafted by Miami back in 2018, but not utilized that much compared to other receivers on the team. After a few seasons, he was traded to the New England Patriots at the trade deadline for a dud of a seventh-round NFL draft pick. That came because the Dolphins did not see him as a long-term contributor.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#Fpc Dolphins#Gets Boot#Ford#The New England Patriots#Goranr3#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR waived by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, they also had another former Alabama receiver on the roster — Robert Foster. Foster had been playing well this preseason, but on Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they were waiving Foster...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR put on IR, feared to be done for season

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh perspective and some new faces on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season. One of the familiar faces won’t be back though, as Lynn Bowden Jr. was put on injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. According to 247sports.com, there’s...
NFLGolf Digest

This third-string, scramble-rooski Hail Mary for the win is what NFL preseason is all about

No one likes preseason. Not the fans, not the fantasy drafters, and certainly not the players. Just this weekend, the Ravens lost one of the most promising young running backs in the league to a torn ACL while everyone else started bubble guys and charged Tom Brady prices for it. If that sounds like a broken system to you, that’s because it is. But every now and then, we get a reminder of what August NFL is all about, and on Sunday Miami Dolphins third-string quarterback/legend Reid Sinnett delivered exactly that, rolling out, breaking containment, and chucking up an absolute prayer of a Hail Mary that the big man upstairs saw fit to answer. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you PRESEASON!
NFLpff.com

Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have “emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions” for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson, who also mentioned that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return. Even with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Watson established himself as an elite NFL quarterback...
NFLpff.com

New York Giants trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers trade former second-round tackle Greg Little to Miami Dolphins

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have swung trades as they attempt to whittle their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. cutdown deadline. The New York Giants traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Josh Jackson, a source told PFF. The trade was first reported by Matt Lombardo of Fansided.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Frontrunner Emerges For Deshaun Watson; What Texans Want In Return

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. One team stands above the rest at the moment in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. Mere hours after rumors popped up that Watson was expected to be traded soon, it appears the Miami Dolphins, who drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall last year, are the frontrunners.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins landing Deshaun Watson is gaining a lot of steam

The rumors of the Miami Dolphins trading for Deshaun Watson have been going on all summer but it appears that this time, there is a lot more fire beneath that smoke. Rumors began to swirl earlier today that Miami was one of the frontrunners in a trade for Watson and many yawned when they read it came from ProFootballTalk.com. Then, another report came out that the Dolphins were frontrunners, this time from Charles Robinson. Former Miami Herald beat writer, Adam Beasley chimed in that he is hearing that Miami is trying to work something out calling the Robinson information, “legit”. He also goes so far as to say that the Panthers, the other team mentioned to be in the running, is not the front runner.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins, Ravens Reportedly Agree To Offensive Lineman Trade

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots. Well, it appears general manager Eric DeCosta isn’t done making deals. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Baltimore is sending offensive lineman Greg Mancz to Miami as part of a late-round pick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy