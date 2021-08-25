Dolphins WR Room Gains Clarity in Second Round of Cuts

The rumors of the Miami Dolphins trading for Deshaun Watson have been going on all summer but it appears that this time, there is a lot more fire beneath that smoke. Rumors began to swirl earlier today that Miami was one of the frontrunners in a trade for Watson and many yawned when they read it came from ProFootballTalk.com. Then, another report came out that the Dolphins were frontrunners, this time from Charles Robinson. Former Miami Herald beat writer, Adam Beasley chimed in that he is hearing that Miami is trying to work something out calling the Robinson information, “legit”. He also goes so far as to say that the Panthers, the other team mentioned to be in the running, is not the front runner.