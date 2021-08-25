Suntuity Expands its Dealer Network to 30 Territories Across the U.S. Giving It One of the Largest Solar Network Footprints in the Country
HOLMDEL, N.J. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Suntuity Solar, the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies, announces the expansion of its Dealer Network Program, making it one the largest solar dealer networks in the United States. States added to the Suntuity Dealer network now include: CA, MN, MO, TX, GA, OH, CT. With an expanded dealer footprint spanning over 30 territories, Suntuity is actively seeking to engage with solar sales and installation companies interested in creating an additional profit center to join this expanded network. The revolutionary opportunity will not only increase revenue, but also help businesses maximize their value to their customer base.www.stamfordadvocate.com
