Energy Industry

Suntuity Expands its Dealer Network to 30 Territories Across the U.S. Giving It One of the Largest Solar Network Footprints in the Country

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLMDEL, N.J. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Suntuity Solar, the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies, announces the expansion of its Dealer Network Program, making it one the largest solar dealer networks in the United States. States added to the Suntuity Dealer network now include: CA, MN, MO, TX, GA, OH, CT. With an expanded dealer footprint spanning over 30 territories, Suntuity is actively seeking to engage with solar sales and installation companies interested in creating an additional profit center to join this expanded network. The revolutionary opportunity will not only increase revenue, but also help businesses maximize their value to their customer base.

Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Solar + storage provider unveils new financing structure for C&I, community solar projects

Solar PV module manufacturer and energy storage provider Q Cells has unveiled a new financing structure to boost value in C&I and community solar projects. The company announced an investment into a solar + storage portfolio developed by Amped Solutions through its new ‘Grid Equity’ financing structure. Under the framework, Q Cells will provide capital investment in exchange for the rights to future grid services revenue expected to be generated by the portfolio in California.
Energy Industrynddist.com

Timken Expects its Major Solar Energy Revenue Growth to Continue

NORTH CANTON, OH —The Timken Company, anindustrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has helped power growth for solar energy customers over the last three years. Timken entered the solar energy market with the acquisition of Cone Drive in 2018. Under Timken, Cone Drive has continued to build momentum with the world's leading solar energy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and, as a result, has tripled its solar revenue in the past three years1, outpacing underlying market growth by a significant margin. In 2020, the company generated more than $100 million in solar energy revenue. As demand for solar energy continues to increase, Timken expects double-digit revenue growth in the sector over the next three to five years.
Energy Industrybitcoinmagazine.com

Is Solar Power A Good Fit For Bitcoin Mining?

There are two energy revolutions currently underway that complement one another: the revolution in human energy use, as greener or more sustainable options become a priority in the light of climate change, and the Bitcoin revolution that is driving a whole new frontier in how energy is used to create value.
TrafficCleanTechnica

Diesel-Killing Locomotive Of The Future Runs On Solar Power

The creators of the solar-powered locomotive of the future were aiming to set a Guinness record for speed last weekend, and that is more than just your ordinary attention-getting stunt. Demonstrating the functionality of PV panels on rail cars could help set the stage for solar power to knock diesel fuel out of the railroad business. No word yet on the official results, but solar is beginning to wiggle its way into a field dominated by fossil fuel.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Think Tank Urges Substantial U.S. Space Solar Power Investment

The Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), a Washington think tank, has joined with the National Space Society (NSS) in calling on U.S. policymakers to pursue a joint NASA and Department of Energy (DOE)-led space solar power generation (SSP) capability. They characterize SSP as a clean energy national... Subscription Required. Think Tank...
Augusta, MOWashington Missourian

Town & Country nursery purchased as Hoffmanns expand footprint in region

The Hoffmanns added another business to their list of local acquisitions with their recent purchase of Town and Country Nursery in Dutzow. The purchase price was not disclosed. In addition to its nursery and garden center, Town and Country Nursery offers landscape services, including maintenance, installation, irrigation, hardscape and other...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Giant Energy Storage Project Hoovers Up Excess Wind & Solar

What was that again about wind and solar power being unreliable? Some energy pundits are still tossing that old ball around, but meanwhile savvy investors are plowing billions into new energy storage facilities that spit out clean kilowatts on demand. Like they say, money talks, and in a fitting twist the latest example comes from the Golden State, California.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Solar Energy Stocks Now Have the Wind at Their Backs

Investors can rely on one experienced capital allocator. A significant drop in costs for home solar could be a big driver for further adoption. Accelerating solar deployment should help this maker of fully integrated solar systems. It's no surprise that analysts expect solar energy generating capacity to continue growing. In...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Malaysian utility agrees to buy power from 500 MW of solar plants

Malaysian state-owned electric company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has signed 21-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 10 solar power plants to be commissioned across four states. The solar projects, each with a generation capacity of 50 MWac, were awarded under the fourth-round tender of the national Large Scale Solar procurement...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

EVs, Solar, & Energy Storage: Ignoring The Science That Will Save Us

Ignoring the science that could save Planet Earth is rampant today. People can have empathy, function in society, and survive — even thrive — yet still reject basic premises of scientific climate reasoning. People want to be totally sure, for example, that the changes they make in removing themselves from reliance on fossil fuels, centralized electricity generation, and legacy autos are certain and solid decisions.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Public debate begins on France’s largest solar-plus-storage project

France's National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) validated on July 28 the project management report of the Horizeo mega-solar-plus-storage project in Saucats, in the Gironde department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine in southwestern France. Under development by French energy giant Engie and Paris-based independent power producer Neoen, the €1 billion unsubsidized project comprises...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

As Solar Costs Drop, This ETF May Get Its Day in the Sun

Solar energy is a vital component in the push toward renewable energy—a win-win for the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG). Solar power was once an option that was exclusively available for the well-to-do. Nowadays, solar costs are dropping, making the technology more accessible for more individuals. Furthermore, the...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Eurowind Energy enters US renewables market

Danish developer Eurowind Energy has entered the US market with a 2.7GW pipeline of wind and solar PV projects in California and Texas. It is also considering whether to pursue power-to-X technologies – whereby renewable energy is used to produce hydrogen, ammonia or other fuel sources – in the US, but has made a strategic decision not to target offshore wind.

