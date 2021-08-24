Breaking Down the Roster Moves

No one likes preseason. Not the fans, not the fantasy drafters, and certainly not the players. Just this weekend, the Ravens lost one of the most promising young running backs in the league to a torn ACL while everyone else started bubble guys and charged Tom Brady prices for it. If that sounds like a broken system to you, that’s because it is. But every now and then, we get a reminder of what August NFL is all about, and on Sunday Miami Dolphins third-string quarterback/legend Reid Sinnett delivered exactly that, rolling out, breaking containment, and chucking up an absolute prayer of a Hail Mary that the big man upstairs saw fit to answer. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you PRESEASON!