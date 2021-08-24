Cancel
NFL

Breaking Down the Roster Moves

Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins made their second of three rounds of roster cuts Tuesday, and the moves had a heavy wide receiver flavor. In fact, the Dolphins ended up having to make four moves to get down to the 80-player limit and three of them involved that position. Before we analyze the...

Jaelan Phillips
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
#Breaking Down#American Football#Dolphins#Wr#Ford#Ir#Raiders#Brazilian
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLGolf Digest

This third-string, scramble-rooski Hail Mary for the win is what NFL preseason is all about

No one likes preseason. Not the fans, not the fantasy drafters, and certainly not the players. Just this weekend, the Ravens lost one of the most promising young running backs in the league to a torn ACL while everyone else started bubble guys and charged Tom Brady prices for it. If that sounds like a broken system to you, that’s because it is. But every now and then, we get a reminder of what August NFL is all about, and on Sunday Miami Dolphins third-string quarterback/legend Reid Sinnett delivered exactly that, rolling out, breaking containment, and chucking up an absolute prayer of a Hail Mary that the big man upstairs saw fit to answer. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you PRESEASON!
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Move

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on January 7, 2019. In two seasons with Miami, he’s played in all 32 games with seven starts and tallied 45 tackles (24 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. Eguavoen also has six special teams stops.
NFLchatsports.com

BREAKING: Dolphins Cut 3 Players To Get Down To 80-Man Roster + Will Fuller & DeVante Parker Update

The Miami Dolphins welcomed back two offensive playmakers to practice with Will Fuller and DeVante Parker both suited up. The WR’s just participated in individual drills and went through a walk through but, their return is a step in the right direction for them to be available come the regular season. The second cut date of NFL training camp has arrived and the Dolphins needed to cut 3 players to get to the required 80-man roster. OL Jermaine Eluemunor, WR Isaiah Ford and WR Robert Foster were cut or waived while the Dolphins placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. on I.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Dolphins Frontrunners For Deshaun Watson?

Despite no clarity having emerged on the Deshaun Watson legal front, trade buzz has resurfaced. Long connected to a possible run at the Texans quarterback, the Dolphins may well have circled back to pursuing him. The Dolphins are believed to be the favorites to acquire the embattled passer, Charles Robinson...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross 'really wants' Deshaun Watson?

There have been conflicting reports about the Dolphins’ level of interest in trading for Deshaun Watson, and now we may know why. It appears there may be something of a split in the organization, perhaps between ownership and the coaching staff. Miami owner Stephen Ross “really wants” Watson, a source...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins HC Brian Flores refused to deny the rumors linking the Dolphins to Texans QB Deshaun Watson. When asked if he was willing to confirm that the Dolphins are not interested in Watson, Flores responded:. “I would say I’m interested in the players that are on our team,” Flores said,...
Yardbarker

Dolphins Cutdown Day Tracker

The big day has finally arrived, with the Miami Dolphins and every team around the NFL required to get down to a 53 players on their active roster by 4 p.m. ET. We'll be breaking down and analyzing the roster moves throughout the day before presenting a general overview. We...

