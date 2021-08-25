Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Butler County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prague, or 33 miles east of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Butler and northwestern Saunders Counties, including the following locations... Malmo, Bruno and Abie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

