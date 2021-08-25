Watch now: Hundreds protest outside UNL fraternity after reported sexual assault
Hundreds of protestors converged on a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house Tuesday night after reports surfaced of an alleged sexual assault at the house. The crowd organized outside of the Phi Gamma Delta house, located at 1425 R Street, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, chanting at the men inside, one of whom is alleged to have sexually assaulted a UNL student sometime Monday night.journalstar.com
