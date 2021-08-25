Best of Columbia 2021: Pet Services

Maggie is a gorgeous young adult lady who is patiently waiting on her forever family from the comfort of a foster home. She is a bit of a wallflower, and likes to take things slowly when meeting new people. Based on her behavior in her foster home, we know Maggie will benefit from a quiet forever home with a doggy sibling, and a fenced-in yard. Once she is given the space and time needed to acclimate, she is sure to bloom into an amazing companion. She loves to hang out with her furry foster sibling, and going on walks and hikes! Interested in meeting this beautiful lady? Head to her bio at ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Maggie, and complete an online adoption profile. Maggie is the packaged deal – she is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but looking for ways to show support? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/Donate to make a lifesaving donation.