Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Best of Columbia 2021: Pet Services

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to argue with Saluda Shoals' fully equipped dog park experience. With two acres of running space along with pools, a hydrant sprayer and agility course for the pups plus that lovely gazebo for the pup parents, it’s a true dog nirvana. Honorable Mention: BullStreet Dog Park, Emily Douglas...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store#Dog Park#Pet Services#Saluda Shoals#Pet Boarding Facility#Pawmetto Lifeline Need#Happytails Resort#Happy Pets Salon Spaw#Petsmart They#Columbia#The Cat Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Can you give Gwen a home?

Meet Gwen! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s about 2-3 years old and was once emaciated and unhealthy. She’s now thriving in a loving foster home and is looking for a forever home. She’s dog and kid-friendly. For more information or to adopt Gwen, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call (337) 366-0212.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services. Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week. “This week’s dog of the week is...
PetsDelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Maggie

Maggie is a gorgeous young adult lady who is patiently waiting on her forever family from the comfort of a foster home. She is a bit of a wallflower, and likes to take things slowly when meeting new people. Based on her behavior in her foster home, we know Maggie will benefit from a quiet forever home with a doggy sibling, and a fenced-in yard. Once she is given the space and time needed to acclimate, she is sure to bloom into an amazing companion. She loves to hang out with her furry foster sibling, and going on walks and hikes! Interested in meeting this beautiful lady? Head to her bio at ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Maggie, and complete an online adoption profile. Maggie is the packaged deal – she is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but looking for ways to show support? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/Donate to make a lifesaving donation.
Petstravelawaits.com

9 Scariest Things That Can Happen To Pets On Vacation

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. My husband travels for work, so occasionally the cat and I come along. In fact, for about a year, we were quite the traveling trio, taking the Midwest by storm in our camper. A Texas native who now calls Kentucky home, our cat Livy has been to more states than some humans.
AnimalsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Are People At The Jersey Shore Abusing The Power Of “Service Dogs”?

I'm a cat guy so please don't shoot the messenger... Listen to Jimmy G nights on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. I have been seeing and hearing many Jersey Shore locals get angry about people abusing the power of service dogs? It doesn't really make sense to me because I don't own a dog and I don't need a service dog. As we know, service dogs can be a great assistance to many people in our community. They can help the blind, they can drop in on the sick for comfort, they can support the elderly with companionship, and many of our soldiers returning from war have found comradery with these dogs.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Champion Pet Foods Launches Acana Dog Food for Adopted Pets

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based Champion Pet Foods has launched Acana Rescue Care for Adopted Dogs, a dog food formulated specifically for the unique needs of rescue dogs and their transition from shelter environments to their forever homes. As part of the launch, the company created the Forever Project, a supportive program...
Environmentfloridaweekly.com

Pet safety before, during and after a storm

It blows my mind how many pets go missing after a hurricane, especially when, in most cases, these tragedies could have been avoided with a little planning and a lot of common sense. This checklist pertains to dogs, cats, gerbils, ferrets and birds, among others, but not to livestock or...
Petsyoursun.com

AWL giving away free food with each dog adoption

The Animal Welfare League is sending home 5-pound bags of fresh, dry dog food with every canine adopted in August. Recently, Pet Wants Sarasota, a local franchise business selling freshly-made dog and cat food, donated 300 pounds of dog food to the AWL. Annaleah Prevatt, owner of Pet Wants Sarasota,...
PetsWrcbtv.com

3 Plus Your Pets- Pet Placement Center

If you're looking for a kitten to love, the Pet Placement Center has plenty to choose from. Rachel Kile spent her morning playing with a few of them and sharing them with us.
Petstrentontrib.com

Lost … then found – Help get lost pets back to their owners

There has been a recent increase of lost and found animals. Animal Control’s goal for all lost and found animals is to get them back home as quickly as possible. By taking some simple steps, many animals can be united with their families without ever going into an Animal Shelter. These steps will help prevent unnecessary stress on both the animal and the family.
PetsPosted by
The Week

The pandemic pet boom

Lockdown loneliness created unprecedented demand for furry friends. Now it can be hard to get one. Here's everything you need to know:. Roughly 13 million U.S. households added a pet last year, as breeders and shelters were overwhelmed by Americans stuck at home and craving companionship. Puppy sales increased by more than 40 percent, and animal adoptions soared at similar rates, including 2 million cats. During lockdowns, dogs and cats provided a play pal for housebound kids, an office mate for at-home workers, and, with dogs, a much-needed excuse to go for a walk. Adoptions and purchases brought the U.S. dog and cat population to 160 million — roughly double what it was a half-century ago. Annual spending on pet food and care, in turn, has reached $103 billion, and it's expected to nearly triple over the next decade, thanks to the explosion of new pet owners. As Morgan Stanley analysts wrote recently, "Welcome to the Petriarchy."
Pet ServicesPosted by
FanSided

Are dogs allowed in Lowe’s?

Have you ever wondered whether or not you can actually bring your dog with you to the store? Even if you have seen a dog at Lowe’s you may be curious about their store policy on dogs. After all, there are plenty of places that say “no dogs allowed.”. For...
PetsShropshire Star

Pitbull 'used as bait dog' given fresh start and new home at kennels

A dog lover from Telford was definitely ruffin' it as she undertook a 12-hour kennel lock-in to raise more than £4,000 for pitbull Hope's new home. Certified dog lover, Cheryl Gibson, has followed Hope's journey since the start. Cheryl was working at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Telford when Hope, who...
Animalswymt.com

Rescue dogs turned champions through Dock Dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dock Dogs Dog Daze at Village Green will occur this weekend, where dogs and their owners will compete to see how far, high and fast the dogs can go. Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs is helping with the event. The group said the sport is about...
PetsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: Two Lab mixes and a pig

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
PetsThe Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: Shelter stars: Meet our resident pets

“A shelter is not a home.” It’s something we’ve said many times when shelter visitors comment on how nice the SPCA Albrecht Center’s animal spaces are and how well cared for the animals seem to be. We don’t ever want to be confused as a sanctuary for the homeless pets we take in. Our goal for every pet who comes through our doors, is for their stay to be brief – just a passing-through point as they make their way to a forever home.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Beagle Owners Will Love This Snoopy Dog Food Bowl

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There's no denying that the Peanuts Gang had some of the most famous fictional characters ever. From Woodstock to Charlie Brown, there was a character near and dear to everyone's heart. One of the most beloved cartoon dogs is definitely Snoopy. As Charlie Brown's dog, Snoopy was always sleepy, unbothered, yet loyal, similar to real-life Beagles.
PetsPopular Science

Best cat treats to engage and reward your pet

INABA Churu Lickable Purée Natural Cat Treats Check Price. Wellness Kittles Grain-Free Salmon & Cranberries Recipe Check Price. Cats are definitely creatures of habit, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get bored by doing the same old cat stuff day in and day out. The best cat treats are a great way to offer an exciting new taste experience without changing up regular meals and can be a delicious incentive to coax your cat to move beyond just bed to bowl. Here’s how to pick the right treats for your pet, whether you’re looking to add occasional snacks as part of a balanced diet, stimulate their prey drive, or get them to take the prescribed medication with a minimum of complaints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy