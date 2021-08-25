Cancel
Park Yoochun Denies Recent Accusations Made By Agency And YouTuber + Shares Ongoing Plans For Legal Action

By S. Nam
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Yoochun has denied the recent accusations made against him by his agency Re:Cielo. Earlier this month, a Japanese media outlet reported that Park Yoochun had signed with a new agency in Japan because Re:Cielo had barely paid him during the two years he worked with them. Following reports, Re:Cielo released an official statement to deny the claims and announce their plans to take legal action against Park Yoochun for contract violation and defamation.

