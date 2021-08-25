Park Yoochun Denies Recent Accusations Made By Agency And YouTuber + Shares Ongoing Plans For Legal Action

Man, if there is a slang for the opposite of hitting the gym hard during quarantine COVID year then the opposite is what happened to disgraced idol-actor Park Yoochun. That he’s still in the news is just annoying because I think at this point he should use whatever savings he has to go open a restaurant or something that isn’t trying to still be a celebrity. Alas he actually still has a Japanese fanbase (all others have left him) though its no longer the size it used to be (massive during the DBSK and JYJ eras). Next month he’s holding a fan meeting in Japan (see awful poster above) and has signed with a new agency there. But it’s led to a dispute with his current agency president, some poor sack who actually stuck with Yoochun after his toilet and drug scandals and opened his own agency to rep him. Then Yoochun dumps him in the Japanese market for another agency and leaked to the news that the agency president embezzled money from the coffers. That led to the agency president suing him for defamation and breach of contract, and revealing dirt like Yoochun has gambled overseas (illegal under South Korean law), charged personal expenses on the company credit card, and has texted his fans trying to arrange a threesome. See, when one is a scuzzbag the dirt never stops coming.