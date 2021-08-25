Highlands residents, business owners debate proposed ordinance to close bars at 2 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Louisville Metro, bars may be forced to close at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. as part of a potential rule change. The proposed ordinance would affect businesses across the city, including those along Bardstown Road in the Highlands and Deer Park neighborhoods. During a public hearing on Tuesday, people who live there vented their frustrations with homelessness, street noise, crime, and late-night bar noise with Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields.