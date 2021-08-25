Manufacturer Purchased By Canadian Company
DUNKIRK — A Dunkirk manufacturer of HVAC equipment has been purchased by a Canadian company. Granby Industries LP, a division of TerraVest Industries Inc., has announced that it has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of ECR International Corp. ECR, headquartered in Utica is a privately-owned manufacturing company that produces heating and cooling products under a family of brand names in North America, including the Dunkirk, Utica and Olsen brands, among others.www.post-journal.com
