Mansfield Sees Worries With Football

With Chautauqua County classified as a high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmission Monday, local high school football seasons could be in jeopardy. Dunkirk Superintendent of Schools Mike Mansfield explained at a Board of Education workshop Monday that government guidelines — which, he emphasized, are not mandates, at least not yet — suggest that football be called off in high-risk transmission zones. This is because football is considered a high-risk activity for transmissions, as it involves close, sustained contact with other people.