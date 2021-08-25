Officials Should Vote For Pot Dispensaries After Regulations Are Created At State Level
Many towns and villages throughout Chautauqua County are choosing to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and consumption. One of the chief reasons local officials give is a lack of information from the state when local officials ask for further guidance. It would frankly be irresponsible for local officials to approve something without having their questions — and the questions asked by their constituents — answered.www.post-journal.com
