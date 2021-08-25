Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Officials Should Vote For Pot Dispensaries After Regulations Are Created At State Level

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Many towns and villages throughout Chautauqua County are choosing to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and consumption. One of the chief reasons local officials give is a lack of information from the state when local officials ask for further guidance. It would frankly be irresponsible for local officials to approve something without having their questions — and the questions asked by their constituents — answered.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

