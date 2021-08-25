Cancel
Jamestown, NY

Sherwood “Woody” Harvey

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that we share that Sherwood (Woody) Harvey, 93, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully on Thurs-day, Aug 19, 2021. Born in Jamestown, N.Y. on May 18, 1928, he was the seventh child of the late Walter A. and Kate (Hale) Harvey and is survived by his 101 year-old sister, Ellen Newman of Greenhurst, N.Y. He is also survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Barbara (Spencer) Harvey; and two sons: Alan Spencer Harvey of Irvine, Calif., and Michael Walter Harvey and his spouse, Jeanmarie (Whitcomb) of Old Saybrook, Conn.

