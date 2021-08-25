Lions' Jamaal Williams: Big Week 1 role on tap?
Williams could be set for a lead-back role in Week 1 against the 49ers if D'Andre Swift is sidelined or limited due to his current groin injury, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports. Swift is primed to handle a legitimate No. 1 running back role this coming season, but his lingering groin injury also has the potential to wreak havoc with his conditioning. Chris Burke of The Athletic confirms head coach Dan Campbell is fretting over that possibility, noting "we don't know if he's gonna be out there" with regards to Swift in Week 1, and adding "we don't know, if he is, how much we're going to get out of him." Williams is well equipped to handle a bigger assignment if called upon, who put together three highly efficient 15-plus-carry efforts with the Packers in 2020.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0