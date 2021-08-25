Lions' Jamaal Williams: Big Week 1 role on tap?

There's no hotter commodity in a fantasy football draft than a running back sleeper. Everyone wants to round out their picks with two or three steals (often rookies) who will emerge at some point this year and take over. Fortunately, there's no shortage of breakout candidates considering how common injuries are at this position. When you add in the potential for COVID-related absences again in 2021, you can expect a good chunk of the league to start multiple RBs at various points this season. Any backup can have value if they get 15-plus touches per game, so you need to know more than just the top-75 RB rankings your backs' immediate handcuffs -- you damn near need to know every teams' entire depth chart.