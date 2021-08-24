BLOG: Panthers Lineup Filled with 2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Studs

The Miami Heat have been presented with a 2021-22 NBA schedule that best can described can be described as survive and thrive. Thirteen of the first 20 games are on the road, with 13 of the final 18 at home. Otherwise, it starts the way it ended, with the season opener at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21 at FTX Arena against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that swept the Heat out of the first round of the last ...