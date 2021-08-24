BLOG: Panthers Lineup Filled with 2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Studs
Starting to prepare for your fantasy hockey draft?. Well, you're going to want to familiarize yourself with the Panthers. In a recent article from NHL.com that detailed the top 250 overall fantasy hockey players for the 2021-22 season in standard leagues, the Panthers were tied with the Dallas Stars for the most players on the annual list with 12, including Jonathan Huberdeau (12), Aleksander Barkov (18) and Aaron Ekblad (35).www.nhl.com
Comments / 0