The Campbell County Public Library is now permanently fine-free. Patrons may return their items without the worry of late fines, no matter how overdue they are. Fines were paused in March 2020 during the pandemic, which saw an overwhelmingly positive response and the return of many items once considered lost. The fine-free model is here to stay, meaning that there are no longer late fines on books, magazines, movies, video games and more.