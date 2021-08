As has been true for several years now, Congress is not passing much legislation through so-called “regular order,” which requires 60 votes to move a bill in the Senate. Even though they did manage to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Act through the Senate earlier this month, we need to do a lot more to make real progress addressing the climate crisis. There is A LOT of talk about using the process of budget reconciliation to pass legislation in the Senate. If you have been wondering what reconciliation is and why it provides the only path forward right now for serious congressional action on climate change, this is the blog for you.