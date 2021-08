The Dallas Cowboys offense looks to be coming back strong with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Blake Jarwin, and both starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Not to mention running back Ezekiel Elliott coming back in great shape, looking lighter and faster than he did last season. You combine those things with the progression of second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz, and this offense looks like they are in for a monster season. But before they can do anything, they need to win the division and to do that they need to have a strong game plan.