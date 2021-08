Film Courage: How is being an artist very different from being the audience?. Glenn Gers, Screenwriter: That is one of the hardest things to get used to because we all begin as an audience. I don’t think there’s an artist in the world who didn’t start by being a fan. We all want to do these things because we liked seeing them, absorbing them, we were the best consumers and the truth is the artist never experiences their own work the way an audience will because they first know what’s going to happen. You can’t actually experience it, you have to reverse engineer that whole experience just like if you were building a roller coaster. You can’t be riding the roller coaster at the same time. You have to actually say I need a support here and I need a dip here and you’re being very mechanical and frankly artificial about it because you’re saying I want them to get a throw when they go over that hump and in order to do that I’m going to have to have this amount of force up here and then it’s going to have to have a tailing out at that point and it’s going to become very mechanical in order to give somebody else the pleasure of riding that roller coaster. That’s what you need to do as an artist is to say I love the experience of going over that hump and then zooming down and for some reason I don’t crash at the bottom that’s because someone knew how to get out of the freefall that I’m going through the artist…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).