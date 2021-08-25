North senior runner Evan Adams shows years of hard work paying off

Evan Adams, a senior on Terre Haute North’s boys cross country team, has never finished first in an IHSAA-sanctioned meet.

Adams is a good runner with a promising future, though, having placed 33rd overall in the junior/senior race as part of the prestigious Carmel Invitational 4K event Saturday. His time of 14 minutes, 26 seconds topped North’s list, although the Patriots’ usual No. 1 runner Dylan Zeck had to miss that day.

“I felt good, so I just kept going,” Adams told the Tribune-Star afterward. “I was happy with where I finished.”

But if you ask North boys coach Aaron Gadberry, he’d say Adams wins every time he crosses a finish line.

You see, Adams battled leukemia for four years — from fourth grade at Terre Town Elementary School through seventh grade at Otter Creek Middle School.

At Otter Creek, Adams decided to join the Otters’ cross country team in sixth grade. He said he often finished last overall while frequently puking along the way.

“I remember watching him at Otter Creek running in practice and he’d have to stop and throw up because of his cancer treatments,” Gadberry mentioned. “He did that in meets too, but he never gave up. He kept doing the best he could while going through all those treatments. And he continued to get better every year.”

In sixth grade, Adams looked nothing like a future collegiate athlete.

But now he’s verbally committed to attend Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 2022 to join his older brother Anthony, a 2021 North graduate, as a runner for the Pomeroys’ cross country and track teams.

To say Evan Adams beat the odds and overcame adversity would be a major understatement, yet he usually only talks about his slugfest with leukemia when asked about it. Gadberry said that many of Adams’ younger teammates probably will learn about his past health scare for the first time from reading this story.

That’s because Adams never complains. In April 2017, doctors at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis determined he was recovered enough to stop administering treatments. After that, he set his mind on improving as a runner and not dwelling on the past.

And that’s exactly what he’s done.

After chopping several seconds off his time from year to year, Adams ran varsity for North last season. But the Patriots had six tough seniors, including brother Anthony, and Evan Adams was not among their chosen seven who competed in the postseason.

“Overall, I had a pretty consistent season,” the younger Adams assessed. “All my times were pretty close to each other, but I was gradually improving meet by meet.”

Gadberry knew that once those seniors graduated in the spring, the determined Evan Adams would climb several rungs up the roster ladder.

“Finally, this is his coming-out party,” Gadberry proclaimed. “He’s out of his brother’s shadow. His brother is a really talented runner.”

Evan Adams did well during the 2021 spring track season and that’s when The Woods started noticing him. It didn’t hurt that his older brother and Gadberry put in a good word for him.

Adams said he’s leaning toward majoring in criminology, but he’s got plenty of time to finalize that decision.

Meanwhile, Adams is focused on continuing to improve his 5K time, perhaps even reaching the 17-minute mark by October.

He added that North would like to advance to the state finals as a team this season, but he and the rest of the Patriots probably wouldn’t be horribly disappointed if their journey ended at the semistate.

Team-wise and personally, you can be sure that the 5-foot-8, 125-pound Adams won’t run away from challenges. After all, he’s been knocking them out of his way like a 260-pound NFL linebacker for almost his whole life.

As an 8-year-old kid at Terre Town, for example, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I had swollen lymph nodes,” Adams recalled. “That was the main thing [that indicated something was wrong]. . . . Then it got to the point where I was having bone pain in my shins.

“So we went and got my blood tested and found that I had leukemia in my blood.”

Spinal taps and chemotherapy followed. At one point, Adams missed half a semester of school at Terre Town.

But he still tried out for cross country when he arrived at Otter Creek.

“At the time, I didn’t know if it was a good idea,” Adams admitted. “I mean, I was always getting sick and I was always tired from it. But that never stopped me from being dedicated to running.”

He eventually learned, however, that all of that exercise was helping his immune system fight the leukemia.

Because of that, along with his growing love for the sport, Adams figured: “Why stop now?”

“It made my mentality a lot stronger,” he assessed.

Adams still schedules once-a-year followup visits with his doctors, but no new leukemia-related issues have been detected for the past four-plus years.

“When you have cancer, you still try to strive for your dreams,” he summarized about the past nine years.

“With everything he went through when he was younger . . . he’s already won every race he’s ran, in my opinion,” Gadberry added. “We’re just so happy for him to be running as well as he is. He’s a great success story.”

Even after Adams’ athletic career ends at North and The Woods and he earns a college degree, he wants to continue running.

“It’s a very, very good way to stay in shape,” he emphasized.