Editorial: Real education advocates want quality schools for all

School doors are open and no one is happier than students, parents, teachers and school administrators who have been preparing for this moment since the fall of last year. COVID-19 brought classroom education to a screeching halt in the middle of classes last year — a period described by many as one of the most devastating and traumatic periods in the lives of children across the country. For months, students were required to adapt to a virtual academic environment devoid of teachers who could manage each student’s diverse academic achievement levels and unable to engage with classmates with whom they could experience learning together.