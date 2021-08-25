Cancel
New York City, NY

Don’t Bother Her She Can’t Cope Micki Grant Passes Over

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope about 15 times. I was in love with this radically new musical. Grant was the first woman to win a Grammy Award for the score of a Broadway musical. It is with sadness that I announce that Micki Grant, born Minnie Perkins, June 30, 1929, passed on August 21, 2021 from unknown causes. Grant was an American singer, actress, writer and composer who broke barriers and strove to create a path for others. She was involved in the creation of 18 theatrical productions, five of them on Broadway.

