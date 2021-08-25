Letter: If Biden can't protect our citizens, allies he should resign
If Biden can’t protect our people he should resign. To the Editor: At this writing there are 10 to 15 thousand Americans trapped in Afghanistan and President Joe Biden and his advisors are telling them the U.S. government can’t guarantee their safety and to get themselves to the Kabul airport. So a man that ran for president from his basement now wants our troops to remain at the airport and U.S. citizens are to get there any way they can. The Taliban have set up check points and our citizens are at their mercy.www.unionleader.com
