Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: If Biden can't protect our citizens, allies he should resign

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

If Biden can’t protect our people he should resign. To the Editor: At this writing there are 10 to 15 thousand Americans trapped in Afghanistan and President Joe Biden and his advisors are telling them the U.S. government can’t guarantee their safety and to get themselves to the Kabul airport. So a man that ran for president from his basement now wants our troops to remain at the airport and U.S. citizens are to get there any way they can. The Taliban have set up check points and our citizens are at their mercy.

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan

America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Biden Checks the Time As Dead Service Members Return Home

Several days after 13 U.S. Service Members were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, their remains were flown home and greeted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, military officials, and the families of those lost. President Biden might have been pressed for time or had somewhere else to be after the ceremony because he was caught on camera checking the time just as he removed his hand from over his heart.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Joe Biden’s Crisis Moment Has Arrived

To call Joe Biden’s last few weeks a rough stretch would be an understatement. COVID, once under control, has surged. His withdrawal from Afghanistan, while broadly supported, has been a poorly-executed fiasco. A hurricane—now tropical storm—is bearing down on Louisiana with devastating consequences. And his approval ratings are slipping, with the president now polling at an average of 47 percent. Not all of the crises playing out on his watch are directly his fault; the pandemic in particular is being prolonged not by Biden administration mismanagement, but by the rise of a more infectious coronavirus mutation, vaccine holdouts, and the culture war politics of Republicans like Ron DeSantis. But the confluence of events has created a pivotal moment for the president as his administration scrambles to balance its priorities.
PoliticsKXL

Joe Biden Wraps Up A Week Of Catnaps And Failures

If you thought Joe Biden’s bungling of the exit from Afghanistan was bad last week, just wait. We’re on the eve of the Taliban set deadline…which Biden refuses to bust…and hundreds of Americans are still stuck in Kabul and may be left behind. Friday night the Pentagon bragged that it...
U.S. PoliticsMonroe Evening News

Letter: Biden is destroying our democracy

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell stated that almost 50 years ago, John Dean warned of a "cancer on the presidency." For the past four years, the cancer was President Donald Trump. Swalwell's awareness serving as an Intelligence Committee member for many years perceived the Obama administration using FBI, CIA and...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Students back away from Biden amid Afghanistan crisis: 'Bit of a disaster'

Amid the fallout from what President Biden described as a "messy" withdrawal from Afghanistan, students are now backing away from the progressive administration. Students at George Mason University appeared conflicted when asked questions by Campus Reform about how they thought the 46th president was fairing eight months into his presidency.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The negligence of Joe Biden

Last Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in Kabul, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest as American troops at Abbey Gate were processing entrants to Hamid Karzai International Airport. Nearly 200 people died at that horrific moment, including 13 U.S. service members.
Presidential ElectionLynchburg News and Advance

Marsha Mercer: Biden’s road is rocky, Trump’s is rockier

As bad as things look for President Joe Biden these days, Donald Trump may have it worse. After seven months on the job, Biden’s job approval ratings have plunged as the debacle in Afghanistan, the raging delta variant, the crisis at the border and other calamities take a toll. Only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy