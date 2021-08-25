No Emmy For Andrew Cuomo and He Pardons Murders

Cuomo resigned as governor on Monday and at midnight, Kathy Hochul was sworn in and became New York’s first female governor. That wasn’t the only blow to Cuomo, finally The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made a bold move and revoked his special Emmy for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020. The academy said in a statement that “his name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”