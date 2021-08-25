Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia flies nationals out of Afghanistan on Putin's orders

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Four Russian military planes evacuated Russian and other nationals from Kabul on Wednesday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow held military exercises involving its tank forces in neighbouring Tajikistan.

The flights mark a shift in Russia’s stance on Afghanistan. Its ambassador to Kabul had previously praised the Taliban’s conduct and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities.

But the Kremlin said on Wednesday that the situation was very tense and, citing the presence of Islamic State in Afghanistan as well as the Taliban, said that the terrorist threat was “very high.”

The Russian defence ministry said it was evacuating more than 500 people from Afghanistan, including Russians and citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is a security headache for Moscow, which sees former Soviet Central Asia as part of its southern defensive flank and fears the spread of radical Islamism.

Moscow has reinforced its base in Tajikistan where it is holding a month of exercises.

It says it has learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union’s failed intervention in Afghanistan in the 1980s and will not deploy its armed forces there.

On Wednesday, its defence ministry said it had deployed a number of T-72 tanks to Tajikistan’s mountains which had practiced firing at long-range moving targets, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian government plans to request flights out of Afghanistan in September for Afghan students who are planning to study in Russia, the embassy said on Tuesday.

An Afghan diaspora leader told Russia’s RIA news agency on Wednesday that Russian authorities would allow around 1,000 Afghans to come to Russia.

The diaspora leader, Ghulam Mohammad Jalal, said Afghans with Russian passports, residency rights, work visas and those studying in Russia would be allowed in once flights were available.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kyrgyzstan#Taliban#Kremlin#Islamic#Russians#Interfax#Ria#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Why Is The US Accepting More Russian Troops In The South Caucasus?

If ever there was an oxymoron, it is Russian peacekeepers. As the last three decades in Eurasia demonstrates, Moscow does not resolve conflicts; it manufactures them to its own benefit. Yet last year’s conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region ended with a Kremlin-brokered ceasefire placing 4,000 of these supposed peacekeepers in the middle of the South Caucasus. In reality, it is just one piece in Moscow’s grand revisionist strategy.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news - live: Isis claims responsibility for Kabul airport rocket attack as core US staff depart

Isis has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.“By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets,” it said.US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a US official said.It came as the final US departure from Afghanistan was under way with “core diplomatic staff” having already departed.Officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline. Read More Pen Farthing and animals ‘safe’ after landing at Heathrow as charity staff trapped in KabulTaliban vows to purge education system of anything ‘against Islam’ as Afghan folk singer shot deadWhat the pullout from Afghanistan means for the US-UK relationship
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Evacuations from Afghanistan by country

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States and allies are hurrying to evacuate as many people from Afghanistan as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. The combined effort has evacuated more than 114,000 people since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban entered Kabul, the White House has said. Here...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Politicswkzo.com

Russia wants CSTO security alliance to boost cooperation over Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow will work more closely with fellow members of a post-Soviet security alliance as the withdraw of U.S. forces from Afghanistan raises regional security risks, Russia’s defence minister was quoted as saying on Saturday. The U.S. exit from Afghanistan has created a security headache for Moscow, which...
WorldUS News and World Report

Russia to Evacuate More People From Afghanistan, Holds Drills Nearby

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday it was laying on extra evacuation flights from Afghanistan, while Russian troops carried out military drills close to the Afghan border amid heightened regional security risks. It was not clear whether the extra flights would continue past a Tuesday deadline...
EuropeMetro International

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman leaves Russia – Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources. One of the sources said Yarmysh has flown to the Finnish capital Helsinki. Yarmysh did not immediately reply to a request for comment. A...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US officials hit with suspected sonic weapons in Germany, report says

At least two United States officials in Germany received medical attention for symptoms of a suspected sonic weapons attack, commonly referred to as Havana Syndrome, U.S. diplomats said last week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cases included symptoms like nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness....
MilitaryWCAX

US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military flew more desperate evacuees out of the Afghan capital on Monday in the waning hours of a final American withdrawal as the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for targeting the Kabul airport with rockets. The U.S. military reported no American casualties. The...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
WorldPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: French airlifts ambassador, troops and Afghans

PARIS — A military transport aircraft has brought home French special forces, embassy staff in Kabul and France’s ambassador along with the last group of Afghan refugees able to make the final evacuation. Defense Minister Florence Parly and Prime Minister Jean Castex were present to welcome the arrival of the...
Militarywsau.com

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

GENEVA (Reuters) – China’s envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. “The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Putin: “We are closely watching the situation in Afghanistan, but we will not intervene in a conflict of all against all”

Characterizing the situation as “complicated and worrying,” the president noted that Moscow is closely following it. “We watch it closely and actively interact with our CSTO allies [Organización del Tratado de la Seguridad Colectiva]. Of course, we are not going to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, much less involve our Armed Forces in a conflict of all against all, “Putin said, noting that the Afghan conflict” has been going on for several decades. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy