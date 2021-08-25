Cancel
Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down KC 6-5

semoball.com
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) -- Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBYardbarker

Royals fall to the Astros in extras 6-5

The bullpen just wasn’t able to shut things down. After being shutout in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Royals were victim of a walk-off and fell to the Houston Astros in extra innings. With the loss, Kansas City finishes with a 4-3 record against the Astros in 2021. Following back-to-back quality starts from Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer, Mike Minor climbed the bump looking to continue the trend of solid pitching. Through the first two innings, the veteran lefty held the Houston lineup scoreless. However, in the bottom of the third, former Royal Martín Maldonado pummeled a 3-1 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left field. Trailing by one, Kansas City wasted no time tying things up. Salvador Perez, who already had a home run in the series, blasted a solo shot to left field to make it a 1-1 game. Minor was bitten by the long ball, again, in the bottom of the fourth. Houston re-took the lead in the frame on another solo shot — this time off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. The Astros added some.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros should not make Qualifying Offer to Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros have a decision to make this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is slated to reach free agency as he is in the final year of his two year year, $66 million extension. That contract has not worked out as the Astros had hoped due to Verlander undergoing Tommy John surgery, limiting him to just six innings in that time.
MLBMLB

Astros 'taking the long view' on Bregman

HOUSTON -- Following his first rehab game for Triple-A Sugar Land in nearly two weeks, Alex Bregman was back on the field at Minute Maid Park. The reunion with the Astros, however, won’t be a long one. Bregman, who is working his way back from a quad strain that has...
MLBDerrick

Díaz hit in 10th propels Astros to 6-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Scores thrice in win

Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 12-3 win over the Mariners. Correa continued his scorching hot week with his fourth multi-hit effort over the last five games. He tripled in the first inning to get the Astros on the board and wound up crossing home three times before the fourth inning ended as the Astros wasted no time building up a 10-1 lead. The 26-year-old has found a lot of success against the Mariners this year, as he's slashing .317/.391/.463 with five extra-base hits, four RBI, 12 runs scored and 5:3 BB:K over 41 at-bats.
MLBTimes Daily

Mariners score 4 in 11th to earn 6-3 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — A late rally on Sunday helped the Seattle Mariners leave Houston on a high note after two terrible games to start the series against the Astros. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBMLB

First-place Astros win 'big' one against KC

KANSAS CITY -- The importance of Thursday afternoon’s come-from-behind win wasn’t lost on Astros rookie outfielder Chas McCormick, who recognized his team was a few innings away from what would have been a devastating four-game sweep at the hands of the last-place Royals. Losing three of four to Kansas City...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros halt skid with 10th-inning win against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For five innings Thursday, the Astros slogged through a game with the same listlessness shown in the previous three days. A sweep at the hands of the Royals appeared imminent. Then in the top of the sixth, the Astros strung together three one-out hits to spark...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Zeroing in on return

Astros general manager James Click said that Bregman (hamstring/quadriceps) will appear in another rehab game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman initially began the rehab assignment July 26 and appeared in seven games for the affiliate before being mysteriously shut down Aug....
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: On brink of activation

Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Bregman (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list in the next day or two, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Bregman played consecutive nine-inning games with Triple-A Sugar Land before returning to Houston to workout with the big-league club Tuesday. Based...
MLBKVOE

Astros walk off with 6-5 win over Royals in 10 innings

The Houston Astros walked off with a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in 10 innings Wednesday. Salvador Perez hit his 34th home run of the season to tie the game at 1 in the 4th inning. Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam in the 7th inning to give...
MLBABQJournal

Bregman gets two hits, RBI in return to action as Astros win

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and the Albuquerque native scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
MLBSportsGrid

Carlos Correa Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out of Sunday’s matchup against the Texas Rangers. https://twitter.com/brianmctaggart/status/1432003976980013063. The move is a scheduled day off for Correa, who last played in the 5-2 win over the Rangers Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a home run. Correa has played...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Day off Friday

Altuve is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve will get just his second game off since early July after going 1-for-14 during the past three contests. Aledmys Diaz will bat second while filling in for Altuve at the keystone.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros rally, take walkoff win over Royals in Alex Bregman's return

Alex Bregman bounded out of the dugout. None of his teammates followed. Embarrassed but elated, Bregman bent over at third base to conceal his grin. He soaked in the pregame applause from a sparse afternoon crowd. The other eight Astros arrived amid it to welcome him back from an interminable...

