Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Finding And Reporting Bird Bands: What You Need To Know

escalontimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding And Reporting Bird Bands: What You Need To Know. Q: I found a bird band and I would like to report it. Whom do I contact?. A: Congratulations! First, you need to determine whether the band was issued by the United States Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab; BBL. The BBL oversees all permits for banding species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in the United States. Federal bands have a four-digit prefix, a hyphen and then a five-digit suffix, and display the website www.reportband.gov, which is where you report your finding. Older bands displaying a phone number should be reported through the federal website as well. When you submit a report of your finding, the BBL will send you a certificate with information about where the bird was banded.

www.escalontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Dna#Grouse#Banding#Rock Pigeon#Eurasian#Cdfw#Dfg#Gps#Quagga Mussels#Nesting Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare to See Thousands of Tarantulas, Experts Say

Catching an unexpected glimpse of a daddy longlegs spider in your home can make even folks who'd barely call themselves arachnophobes jump. A wolf spider sighting outdoors can frighten even the most intrepid explorers. And encountering a hairy tarantula can cause virtually anyone to freeze up. Unfortunately for folks of...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you to kill it.
AnimalsArs Technica

With nothing able to eat them, cane toads are eating each other

The cane toad may be the poster animal for invasive species. Native to South America, it has been introduced to many other ecosystems in the hope it would chow down on agricultural pests. Instead, the toad has become a pest itself, most notably in Australia. Free from the predators and parasites in its native range, the toad's poison glands have turned out to be a hazard for most species that try to eat it where it has been introduced.
AnimalsDaily Review

Get It Growing: Lots of armyworms are here

Sod webworms were biblical last summer. Not to be outdone, the armyworm troops have now set up camp. They are out in full force, causing headaches for many homeowners. If you’ve noticed large brown patches in your lawn, you may have armyworm damage. It is the caterpillars, or larval stage of the adult moth, that feed on turfgrasses such as Bermuda, St. Augustine and Centipede in addition to other agricultural crops.
Posted by
Grist

How reptiles in the city went from native species to urban legend

This story is part of Grist’s Summer Dreams arts and culture series, a weeklong exploration of how popular fiction can influence our environmental reality. People thought the snake spotted in the park was a black mamba. Who knows how a reptile that normally makes its home in sub-Saharan Africa could have slithered its way over to the East End of Pittsburgh — or why it would want to make that particular trek — but there it was, wrapped around a beech tree in the middle of Frick Park back in April.
AnimalsRecord-Journal

OPINION: The mysterious illness affecting birds

In a recent column I mentioned a pileated woodpecker I’d run into during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. I’d wandered into his vicinity at a state park one morning and stuck around to take a few pictures. As part of an adjusted lifestyle brought on by the pandemic, I had been trying learn a thing or two about the avian world.
AnimalsWicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Authorities see uptick in dead bird reports

In mid-July, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife urged the public to report observations of dead birds and to stop using bird feeders and bird baths. The reason was that in late May, wildlife managers in several locations (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky) had been receiving reports of sick and dying birds. More recently, additional reports were received from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, with the same indications – eye swelling, crusty discharge and neurological signs. According to MassWildlife, the majority of affected birds reported were common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins as well as other species of songbirds.
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Pesticide Spraying in the West Targets a Food Source for Declining Birds

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Grasshoppers belong on the grasslands of the West, and in most years they're harmless—even beneficial. In fact, they’re a key food for other insects, birds, small mammals, and spiders. But grasshopper numbers famously fluctuate, and in years of peak abundance they can cause significant economic damage. This is one of those years.
AnimalsNew Castle News

Commission: You can feed birds again

With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting its recommendation to cease feeding birds. Much is still unknown about what caused the mortality event documented in Washington D.C. and at least 10 states, including Pennsylvania, since late May. No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined. But research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining birdbaths were contributing factors.
AnimalsDaily Local News

Ban on feeding birds lifted and bird baths can be refilled

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Friday lifted a recommendation to cease feeding birds and to put bird baths away. The agency cited decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds. The game commission had urged bird lovers to take down feeders in July after a mystery illness led to increased...
WildlifePosted by
Connecticut Public

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

A pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.
AnimalsThe Nature Conservancy

Why Do House Finches Love Your Hanging Plants?

A sweet, yet loud and rambling neighbor, the house finch (Haemorhous mexicanus) is native to mostly arid sections of the western United States and Mexico. With human help, they have been spread across many parts of North America. You may have seen them at your feeder. But they may even...
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Western False Asphodel: New Type of Carnivorous Plant Discovered in 20 Years

A cute tiny white flower blooms near metropolitan areas in the Pacific Northwest turns out to be deadly. Triantha occidentalis, also known as the bog-dwelling western false asphodel, was originally reported in the scientific literature in 1879. But, according to experts, no one knew this sweet-looking plant utilized its sticky...
AnimalsWTOP

Bird mortality event appears over; feeding, birdbaths can resume

The bird mortality event that affected the D.C. area appears to have abated, and wildlife officials are dropping their recommendations against feeding wild birds. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have both announced that reports of diseased and dead birds have gone down in many jurisdictions.
Environmentescalontimes.com

Fires Force Temporary Forest, Hunting Area Closures

The USDA Forest Service has announced the temporary closure of nine national forests in northern California that took effect Sunday, Aug. 22 at 11:59 p.m. and runs through Monday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. due to extreme fire conditions. A 10th forest, the El Dorado National Forest, was closed earlier this month due to wildfire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy