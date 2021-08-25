Finding And Reporting Bird Bands: What You Need To Know. Q: I found a bird band and I would like to report it. Whom do I contact?. A: Congratulations! First, you need to determine whether the band was issued by the United States Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab; BBL. The BBL oversees all permits for banding species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in the United States. Federal bands have a four-digit prefix, a hyphen and then a five-digit suffix, and display the website www.reportband.gov, which is where you report your finding. Older bands displaying a phone number should be reported through the federal website as well. When you submit a report of your finding, the BBL will send you a certificate with information about where the bird was banded.