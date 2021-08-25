August Meeting Hosted For State Fish, Game Commission

Governor Brad Little has announced his appointment of Dave Bobbitt as the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Panhandle Region representative. Bobbitt has more than 47 years of experience in the banking industry and served as president of Sterling Savings Bank from 2004 until his retirement in 2006. Bobbitt attended North Idaho College and received post graduate degrees from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington and the International Seniors Program, School of Business, Harvard University. Bobbitt served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1968 to 1979. He served the Pacific Coast Banking School as past chairman, Kootenai Electric Cooperative as a board member and chairman of the Audit Committee, Livestock Sale Booster Club Inc. as a board member, and as a Kootenai Health board member and Finance Committee chairman. Little praised Bobbitt’s long history of leadership and service, adding Bobbitt’s passion will likely fuel his role on the commission.