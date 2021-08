Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 17-13 win over the Cubs. He was also hit by a pitch. The first baseman knocked in the first two of the White Sox's runs with an RBI single in the first inning and an RBI double in the third. Abreu has hit safely in 21 of 25 games in August, batting a strong .317 with nine home runs, 22 RBI and 19 runs scored this month. For the year, he has 27 homers, 99 RBI, 70 runs scored and a .260/.342/.492 slash line through 123 contests.