Hy-Vee Announces Flu Vaccine Available

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee, Incorporated has announced that the flu vaccine is now available inside more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy location and no appointment nor prescription will be necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through Oct. 30. The Centers...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

