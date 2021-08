When might Stephen Breyer retire from the Supreme Court? According to a new interview, he hasn't decided, but he opened up a bit about the "psychology" of the decision. Breyer spoke with The New York Times amid continuing pressure from the left to retire in order to ensure President Biden can replace him on the Supreme Court with another liberal justice. The Times writes that Breyer is "struggling to decide when to retire," but he said in the interview there are "many things" that will go into the decision. In particular, Breyer pointed to a comment the late Justice Antonin Scalia once made about his hopes for his successor.