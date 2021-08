Judge Thomas Flesher sentenced Robert Moncivaiz, 52, of Pueblo, to 20 years in prison for fatally beating his uncle in 2019. Moncivaiz was arrested on April 4, 2019, in the beating of his uncle, Ernest Gallegos, 63, on April 1, 2019, and charged with assault. Gallegos died days later, and Moncivaiz was charged with second degree murder. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 10, although he has alleged throughout his court appearances to have no memory of killing his uncle.