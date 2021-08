The Paralympic wheelchair fencing gets underway on 25 August at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Tokyo.Participants from 20 nations will compete across 16 categories with events in the épée, foil and sabre.China dominated the sport at the 2016 Paralympics, taking nine golds and 17 out of a possible 42 medals in Rio de Janeiro. There was success for Britain in the Men’s Epée A too, though, with Piers Gilliver taking a silver medal and the 26-year-old will be back in action on Wednesday as he bids for further glory. LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Tokyo ParalympicsPreliminary rounds...