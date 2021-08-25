Destiny 2 Tracing The Stars Quest Guide - Where To Find All Five Atlas Skews
Along with a new story and new seasonal activities to explore, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost also includes some new missions that have you chasing some mythical gear. The main one right now is the Tracing the Stars quest, given by the Awoken queen, Mara Sov. After telling a story of a mythical family of kestrels and the powerful artifacts they created, Mara sends you out to attempt to retrieve those artifacts, but it seems as though this quest is going to span quite at least a few weeks of searching.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0