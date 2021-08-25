Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2 Tracing The Stars Quest Guide - Where To Find All Five Atlas Skews

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with a new story and new seasonal activities to explore, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost also includes some new missions that have you chasing some mythical gear. The main one right now is the Tracing the Stars quest, given by the Awoken queen, Mara Sov. After telling a story of a mythical family of kestrels and the powerful artifacts they created, Mara sends you out to attempt to retrieve those artifacts, but it seems as though this quest is going to span quite at least a few weeks of searching.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cimmerian Garrison#The Atlas Skew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
GIZORAMA

The world of Neverwinter is changing with Jewel of the North, coming August 24

Greetings Adventurers! The bustling city of Neverwinter is preparing to welcome new and veteran players to the upcoming module, Jewel of the North, launching August 24! In preparation for this, we’ve put together some tips for making your way through Neverwinter. Explore Protector’s Enclave – Once you’ve completed the initial...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 10 challenges will go live on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm BST. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass in the final few weeks before the season ends, you’re in the right place, as this guide contains the complete list of all Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenges. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Destiny 2' Guide: How To Get Ascendant Shards

Players who want to get exotic or pinnacle gear will have to spend a certain amount of rare resources, which include Ascendant Shards. These shards are extremely valuable and they’re often hard to obtain, forcing players to either pay extravagant amounts of other resources, or go through some of “Destiny 2’s” hardest challenges.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Where To Get Exotic Ciphers In ‘Destiny 2′

In “Destiny 2,” an Exotic Cipher is a valuable resource that may be utilized to get vaulted exotic artifacts from the Monument to Lost Lights. Ciphers allow players to choose their own weapon instead of relying on Xur’s weekly inventory or randomized Exotic Engram drops from other sources. Exotic things...
hardcoregamer.com

Get Ready for Two Adventures Through Spelunky Coming to Switch Later this Month

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
HobbiesPolygon

Kingdomino is turning an ancient game piece into the next hit board game franchise

Kingdomino, the award-winning board game, is a runaway hit. Released in 2016, the tile-laying game rode success on the convention circuit all the way to a slot on store shelves at big-box retailers nationwide. Now, designer Bruno Cathala is gearing up to release a new, more advanced version of the game. Polygon sat down last month to chat with him about the birth of the franchise, and how his next title — Kingdomino Origins — builds on the original.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamespsu.com

Guide: Where To Find Desert Sage In Red Dead Redemption 2

RDR 2 Desert Sage, Red Dead Redemption 2 Desert Sage, Where To Find The Red Dead Redemption 2 Desert Sage, Desert Sage RDR 2 – The Red Dead Redemption 2 Desert Sage is something that all players in Rockstar Games’ Wild West opus should be on the lookout for. It’s a special type of plant that grows only in specific areas (hence its name), and can be sold at stores or used to craft Horse Ointment.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Rare Celebrates Record-Breaking 4.8 Million Active Sea of Thieves Players in June

Sea of Thieves didn’t enjoy the greatest critical reception when it launched back in 2016, owing to a lack of content and what generally felt like a barebones experience. But the foundations of a great game were certainly there, after years of post-launch support from developer Rare, Sea of Thieves is a different and entirely more robust package.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Boyfriend Dungeon characters – all dateable bae blades, skills, and where to find them

If you want to be the ultimate sword smoocher in Boyfriend Dungeon, you’ll need to find yourself some bae blades. The game has a bunch of cuties for you to date, flirt with, or simply befriend. Here’s a list of all the current bae blades, their skills, and – most importantly – where to find them. Kitfox has confirmed that two new baes are coming – Jonah (who you already meet at the July 4th barbecue), and Leah, the second romanceable female bae. We will update this guide when they are released, so be sure to check back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy