Schools happy to greet children after summer break

Administrators in the Grand Valley Local and Jefferson Area Local school districts were happy to welcome students back on Tuesday morning.

“The kids are definitely happy to be here. This morning went well. Everything is smooth sailing,” said Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro after making the rounds to several of the district schools.

JALS has an optional mask policy that Montanaro said was going well.

“There were kids in masks, there were kids without masks and I believe students are respecting the view points of other students,” he said.

Montanaro said he is also excited that many more students are back in the district’s buildings after 26 percent of the JALS students were educated online last school year. He said there are only 23 students online this year.

“Education in school is the best you can get,” Montanaro said.

Jefferson High School Principal Jeremy Huber said the school system is working to help students catch up if they are behind in specific subjects. He said the school is creating some different sections of classes to help students.

Huber said the school is trying to be as flexible as possible during scheduling this first week of school.

“Every student has their own story,” he said of working to help all the students maximize their potential.

Huber said the high school has more students this year.

“We just put out 50 new chrome books,” he said.

Jefferson Junior High School gym teacher Scott Barber said he still gets excited for the first day of school after 31 years of teaching.

“The kids are behaving very well,” he said.

Grand Valley Middle School Principal Gjerji Haxhiu said the district set the tone for Tuesday’s first day of school on Monday evening with a district-wide event.

“Last night [Monday] I was really proud of our community. I got goose bumps,” he said of the attendance at the event.

“Meet the Teachers Night” included food and drink provided by the Parent Teachers Organization.

“It is nice to see things ordinary. I think we are all looking for ordinary,” he said.

Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad said the kids seemed eager to be back and the day was going well. She said the school invited students that had not been in the building for 18 months the opportunity to come in early and get re-acclimated.

Cozzad said the high school is offering nine college credit classes through several cooperative relationships with higher education options.